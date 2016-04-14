The BFG and Woody Allen headline Cannes 2016 film festival line-up
George Clooney, Jodie Foster and Ryan Gosling also among the stars heading to France this summer
Hollywood better start booking their Riviera yachts quick, because Cannes 2016 is going to be jam-packed with US stars this year.
Steven Spielberg's The BFG starring British Oscar winner Mark Rylance will be shown at the annual film festival, along with Woody Allen's new movie Cafe Society and Jodie Foster's Money Monster, starring George Clooney.
The Nice Guys starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe will also be revealed as part of the 'Out of Competition' line-up, while Sean Penn-directed movie The Last Face is in the Competition selection.
British directors Ken Loach and Andrea Arnold also have films in the Competition mix, with I, Daniel Blake and American Honey respectively.
Star Wars actor Adam Driver is also featured in the shortlist, starring in new Jim Jarmusch film Paterson.
Cannes 2016 film festival full line-up
Opening Night Film
Cafe Society – directed by Woody Allen
Competition
Toni Erdmann – directed by Maren Ade
Julieta – directed by Pedro Almodovar
American Honey– directed by Andrea Arnold
The Unknown Girl– directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Personal Shopper– directed by Olivier Assayas
It’s Only The End Of The World – directed by Xavier Dolan
Ma Loute – directed by Bruno Dumont
Paterson – directed by Jim Jarmusch
Rester Vertical– directed by Alain Guiraudie
Aquarius– directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho
Mal de Pierres – directed by Nicole Garcia
I, Daniel Blake– directed by Ken Loach
Ma’Rosa – directed by Brilliante Mendoza
Loving– directed by Jeff Nichols
Bacalaureat – directed by Cristian Mungiu
Agassi– directed by Park Chan-Wook
The Last Face – directed by Sean Penn
Sieranevada – directed by Cristi Puiu
Elle – directed by Paul Verhoeven
The Neon Demon – directed by Nicolas Winding Refn
Un Certain Regard
Varoonegi – directed by Behnam Behzadi
Apprentice– directed by Boo Junfeng
Voir Du Pays – directed by Delphine Coulin and Muriel Coulin
La Danseuse– directed by Stephanie Di Giusto
Clash– directed by Mohamed Diab
La Tortue Rouge- directed by Michael Dubok de Wit
Fuchi Bi Tatsu – directed by Fukada Koji
Omar Shakhsiya – directed by Maha Haj
Me’Ever Laharim Vehagvaot – directed by Eran Kolirin
After The Storm– directed by Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Hymyileva Mies– directed by Juho Kuosmanen
La Large Noche de Francisco Sanctis– directed by Francisco Marquez & Andrea Testa
Caini – directed by Bogdan Mirica
Pericle Il Nero– directed by Stefano Mordini
The Transfiguration– directed by Michael O’Shea
Captain Fantastic– directed by Matt Ross
Uchenik – directed by Kirill Serebrennikov
Out of Competition
The BFG – Steven Spielberg
Goksung – Na Hong-Jin
Money Monster – Jodie Foster
The Nice Guys – Shane Black
Special Screenings
'L'ultima Spiaggia – Thanos Anastopoulous and Davide del Degan
A Chad Tragedy – Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
The Death of Louis XIV – Albert Serra
Le Cancre – Paul Vecchiali
Midnight Screenings
Gimme Danger – Jim Jarmusch
The Train to Busan – Yeon Sang-Ho