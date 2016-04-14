The Nice Guys starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe will also be revealed as part of the 'Out of Competition' line-up, while Sean Penn-directed movie The Last Face is in the Competition selection.

British directors Ken Loach and Andrea Arnold also have films in the Competition mix, with I, Daniel Blake and American Honey respectively.

Star Wars actor Adam Driver is also featured in the shortlist, starring in new Jim Jarmusch film Paterson.

Cannes 2016 film festival full line-up

Opening Night Film

Cafe Society – directed by Woody Allen

Competition

Toni Erdmann – directed by Maren Ade

Julieta – directed by Pedro Almodovar

American Honey– directed by Andrea Arnold

The Unknown Girl– directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Personal Shopper– directed by Olivier Assayas

It’s Only The End Of The World – directed by Xavier Dolan

Ma Loute – directed by Bruno Dumont

Paterson – directed by Jim Jarmusch

Rester Vertical– directed by Alain Guiraudie

Aquarius– directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho

Mal de Pierres – directed by Nicole Garcia

I, Daniel Blake– directed by Ken Loach

Ma’Rosa – directed by Brilliante Mendoza

Loving– directed by Jeff Nichols

Bacalaureat – directed by Cristian Mungiu

Agassi– directed by Park Chan-Wook

The Last Face – directed by Sean Penn

Sieranevada – directed by Cristi Puiu

Elle – directed by Paul Verhoeven

The Neon Demon – directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

Un Certain Regard

Varoonegi – directed by Behnam Behzadi

Apprentice– directed by Boo Junfeng

Voir Du Pays – directed by Delphine Coulin and Muriel Coulin

La Danseuse– directed by Stephanie Di Giusto

Clash– directed by Mohamed Diab

La Tortue Rouge- directed by Michael Dubok de Wit

Fuchi Bi Tatsu – directed by Fukada Koji

Omar Shakhsiya – directed by Maha Haj

Me’Ever Laharim Vehagvaot – directed by Eran Kolirin

After The Storm– directed by Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Hymyileva Mies– directed by Juho Kuosmanen

La Large Noche de Francisco Sanctis– directed by Francisco Marquez & Andrea Testa

Caini – directed by Bogdan Mirica

Pericle Il Nero– directed by Stefano Mordini

The Transfiguration– directed by Michael O’Shea

Captain Fantastic– directed by Matt Ross

Uchenik – directed by Kirill Serebrennikov

Out of Competition

The BFG – Steven Spielberg

Goksung – Na Hong-Jin

Money Monster – Jodie Foster

The Nice Guys – Shane Black

Special Screenings

'L'ultima Spiaggia – Thanos Anastopoulous and Davide del Degan

A Chad Tragedy – Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

The Death of Louis XIV – Albert Serra

Le Cancre – Paul Vecchiali

Midnight Screenings

Gimme Danger – Jim Jarmusch

The Train to Busan – Yeon Sang-Ho