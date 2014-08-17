The Avengers assemble... to dance with Groot
Yes, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr are (thanks to the internet) rocking out with a tree
There's a lot of love for Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot right now. Yep, the tree. He's voiced by Vin Diesel in what has proven to be a box office hit.
After Groot's little boogie at the end of the film proved so popular, a longer version of him dancing to the Jackson 5's I Want You Back was released by Marvel.
Here it is. All 43 brilliant seconds of it.
http://www.youtube.com/v/1GncYQHBJIw&hl=en&fs=1
But, if you thought it couldn't get any better than that, a clever Marvel fan has thrown in Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth (aka Thor), Tom Hiddleston (aka Loki), Chris Evans (aka Captain America) and Robert Downey Jr (aka Iron Man) to have a little dance alongside him, too.
More like this
The internet is a wonderful place, isn't it?