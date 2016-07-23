And in the every same hospital – potentially mere metres away – a baby boy was also born. A baby who (even though he may not actually have had a lightning bolt scar on his forehead) was destined to go on to play Harry Potter, the Boy Who Lived.

Yes, that’s right. Me and Daniel Radcliffe are birth twins (yes, that is a thing). According to the internet, we were both born in Queen Charlotte’s Hospital on 23rd July 1989.

My mum is even convinced that the lady on the bed right next to her had a little boy called Daniel, although I think it’s important I point out that this memory only surfaced once I’d realised the Radcliffe link…

I don’t know for a fact that me and Daniel ever met – my memory of that day is, of course, entirely and completely non-existent – but there’s a real possibility we hung out as infants. You know, shared a few quizzical looks, wailed in the same air space.

We’ve never actually met since – I'm purposefully not counting the time he rushed past me on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards – but if we did there’s a chance we’d share some sort of inexplicable connection.

It does slightly alarm me that we’ve both been on the earth for exactly the same amount of time and only one of us has become an incredibly wealthy international film star. But I try not to dwell on that too much – it’s a slippery slope.

My newborn bond with Daniel Radcliffe is obviously very exciting, but I can't be the only person who shares their birth date, and/or place of birth, with a famous face. Do you share your birthday with a celebrity?

Let us know in the comments box below...