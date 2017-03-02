Also featured, is Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), head of a band of ghost sailors who have escaped Devil’s Triangle to murder all the pirates at sea. Which yes, means Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his buddy Barbosa (Geoffrey Rush) are in trouble.

The latest villains aren’t the only new faces: Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario AKA Effy from Skins) and Henry (Brenthon Thwaites) are also on the poster. They're not really doing a lot, granted, but we’ll be seeing them in action soon enough.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is out 26th May 2017