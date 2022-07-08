And now, Tessa Thompson (AKA King Valkyrie) has revealed her own lost moment from the film, which sounds like it would have made Thor: Love and Thunder even weirder than it ended up being.

It sounds like Thor: Love and Thunder left quite a few scenes on the cutting room floor, with star Christian Bale already revealing that planned sequences with Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum AND a Kate Bush dance number (very on trend) were scrapped in the development process.

“I had a moment. I had a goat moment,” Thompson told RadioTimes.com.

“And I like goats. I knew it wasn't going to be in the movie, because I asked for the moment. And I think they did it to humour me. So I'm not surprised that it went, but I should ask to see it just to have for my own personal, you know, files.”

When pressed on what, exactly, her “goat moment” was she replied cryptically: “I had a conversation with the goats. I had a scene with goats.”

Thompson’s fondness for goats is (incredibly) fairly well-documented, with the US star regularly sharing about her “obsession” with the farm animals, while fans compare photos of her on various red carpets with particularly notable specimens.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth’s Thunder God acquires two massive, screaming alien goats of his own which help him travel to other realms, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to give a nod to Thompson’s unusual interest – but sadly, like so much else, it didn’t make it into the final product.

Still, Thompson said she wasn’t too disappointed.

“I really think the movie is really great,” she told us. “And that's the thing when you do so much improvisation.

Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder YouTube/Marvel Studios

“You know a lot of it is not going to exist, but I think you do it just to have the spirit of play, for the things that do remain. For the five per cent that does remain you kind of need that 95 per cent of play and throwing things at the wall.

“So you know, those little moments – they didn't die in vain.”

Sounds like a truly unbleatable filmmaking process. Baaa-rilliant stuff.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in UK cinemas now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

