The horror film has been given a rare under-18 ban in France thanks to its excessive violence and gore, while there were reports that the movie had caused some theatregoers to "vomit" and others to walk out of the showing during its theatrical run.

If you missed the film at the cinema, or just fancy a rewatch from the comfort of your own home, then read on for the latest streaming options.

How to watch Terrifier 3

David Howard Thornton as Art The Clown in Terrifier 3. Jesse Korman

If you're feeling brave enough, then the film is available to buy or rent from digital platforms in the US including Prime Video, iTunes and YouTube.

It’s set for release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook on Tuesday, 17th December, with prices starting at$17.96 on Amazon.

A UK digital release date is yet to be announced.

If you’re after a physical copy, you can pre-order it on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on Amazon in the UK.

Is Terrifier 3 available for streaming?

Terrifier 3 will also become available to stream on ScreamBox, the streaming service owned by the film’s distributor, Cineverse, in the US, although a release date has yet to be announced.

Terrifier 3 is now showing in UK cinemas and the first two films are available on Prime Video and Paramount Plus.

