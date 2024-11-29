How to watch Terrifier 3 – can you stream it?
Feeling brave enough?
Two years after Terrifier 2 disturbed theatregoers with its grisly scenes, the third instalment in the franchise has landed.
The slasher franchise, which revolves around the misadventures of a serial killer clown, has gained notoriety for its violence, gore and shock value, and Terrifier 3 actually manages to step things up a notch.
The horror film has been given a rare under-18 ban in France thanks to its excessive violence and gore, while there were reports that the movie had caused some theatregoers to "vomit" and others to walk out of the showing during its theatrical run.
If you missed the film at the cinema, or just fancy a rewatch from the comfort of your own home, then read on for the latest streaming options.
How to watch Terrifier 3
If you're feeling brave enough, then the film is available to buy or rent from digital platforms in the US including Prime Video, iTunes and YouTube.
It’s set for release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook on Tuesday, 17th December, with prices starting at$17.96 on Amazon.
A UK digital release date is yet to be announced.
If you’re after a physical copy, you can pre-order it on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on Amazon in the UK.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Is Terrifier 3 available for streaming?
Terrifier 3 will also become available to stream on ScreamBox, the streaming service owned by the film’s distributor, Cineverse, in the US, although a release date has yet to be announced.
Terrifier 3 is now showing in UK cinemas and the first two films are available on Prime Video and Paramount Plus.
If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.