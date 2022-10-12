Terrifier 2 release date and how to watch in the UK
Art the Clown is back for another bloody and brutal rampage.
Art the Clown is wreaking havoc on Halloween night in Miles County once more, terrorising a new victim in Damien Leon’s gory horror sequel.
Terrifier 2 sees Art the Clown being resurrected by a sinister entity, before haunting a teenage girl named Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother Jonathan (Elliot Fullam).
David Howard Thornton is back as the silent yet murderous Art the Clown, alongside Sarah Voigt as Barbara, Kailey Hyman as Brooke, Casey Hartnett as Allie, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, Felissa Rose as Ms. Principe, Tamara Glynn as Shopping Mother and Nedim Jahić as Travis Bryan.
The first appeared in the 2013 anthology movie All Hallows’ Eve before earning his own film with Terrifier in 2016.
The 2022 sequel is said to be even more gory than ever, with producer Steve Barton issuing a warning the film contains “scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror”. It adds that viewers who have weak stomachs are “advised to take extreme caution” as there has been instances of fainting and vomiting in cinemas.
We aren’t done yet. Hold on tight. News coming. #terrifier2 #terrifier #arttheclown pic.twitter.com/2r8jYZCVto— Steve Barton (@UncleCreepy) October 10, 2022
One film festival has been handing out vomit bags for Terrifier 2 moviegoers. The bag read: “Warning, this vomit bag is being provided due to the extreme violence and excessive gore of this feature.”
a film festival is giving VOMIT BAGS for people going to watch Terrifier 2— thaís 🎃🕸️ (@fanthaisma) October 2, 2022
you've got my attention. you've got all of my attention. completely. tell me more. pic.twitter.com/d76xMNMBvw
Terrifier 2 release date
Terrifier 2 received a theatrical release in the US on Thursday, October 6th 2022 after being screened at FrightFest in the UK in August.
The film will be available on both DVD and Blu-ray from Monday 24th October 2022 in the UK.
Fans can pre-order their copy at Amazon now.
🚨🚨 Pre Order Live 🇬🇧— EverythingBlu (@EveryThingBlu91) October 10, 2022
TERRIFIER THE BLOODY DUO - Blu-Ray Box-Set
🇬🇧-Amazon https://t.co/uhXwEhw565#adlink@SignatureEntUK@damienleone @TerrifierFilm pic.twitter.com/DOrkVFqLR0
How to watch Terrifier 2 in the UK
Terrifier 2 debuted in the UK at FrightFest 2022 back in August. While it is had a limited theatrical release in the US on 6th October, it will only be available to watch in the UK on DVD or BluRay from 24th October.
Terrifier 2 trailer
In the meantime, here’s the bloody trailer for Terrifier 2, if you can stomach it…
Get ready for Art the Clown to own October in #Terrifier2 🤡— Terrifier 2 🤡✌️ (@TerrifierFilm) August 23, 2022
🇺🇸 @ScreamboxTV @BDisgusting
🇬🇧🇮🇪 @SignatureEntUK pic.twitter.com/4yBcjFL3Wy
Terrifier 2 is receiving home release in the UK on Monday 24th October 2022.
