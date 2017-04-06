"I need a date to prom," It starts. "Jacob Staudenmaier is my name... Emma Stone if you came, I think I'd lose it, go insane." And the lyrics get even better from there until he ends the song with a bouquet of white flowers as his friends hold up signs saying "Prom?".

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

The idea isn’t as mad as it sounds. Okay, it’s extremely unlikely that 28-year-old Stone would drop out of her busy film schedule for a prom date with a stranger. But the actress is originally from Jacob's town of Phoenix, so maybe, just maybe, she could take a quick visit home?

Jacob, we're rooting for you....