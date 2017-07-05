The caption for the former alluded to history repeating itself, while the latter read: "Directing APOLLO AND DRAGO , The two best "cinema "boxers that ever lived!… Maybe it's time to try to again?" suggesting that Apollo Creed's son may get the opportunity to avenge his father's death.

*Rocky IV spoiler alert* - Apollo Creed was killed by Drago in the fourth Rocky instalment.

My calculations suggest that Drago would be tipping 60 by now. Surely even genetically-modified supermen have slowed down significantly by that age. So perhaps Creed will face off against his offspring?

That being said, Stallone and his crew are not averse to putting old-timers in the ring, and the man who portrayed him, Dolph Lundgren, 59, is still cranking out action flicks like nobody's business, so let's not rule anything out.

Given current Cold War-esque tensions with North Korea, it seems rather fitting that the latest extension of the Rocky universe looks set to revisit the most absurd, entertaining and all-American films of the original franchise.