The Look of Love stars Coogan as Soho porn king Paul Raymond. Directed by Michael Winterbottom (24 Hour Party People, The Trip), the biopic co-stars Anna Friel, Imogen Poots, Tamsin Egerton and Chris Addison.

Emanuel and the Truth about Fishes, written and directed by Francesca Gregorini, features former Skins star Kaya Scodelario as a troubled girl who becomes obsessed with a neighbour who resembles her dead mother. Jessica Biel, Alfred Molina, Frances O'Connor and Aneurin Barnard co-star.

In Fear, directed by Jeremy Lovering (Miss Austen Regrets) is a car-chase thriller about a young couple being terrorised on English country roads. It stars Iain De Caestecker (The Fades), Alice Englert and Allen Leech, aka Branson from Downton Abbey.

Touchy Feely, written and directed by Lynn Shelton, is about a massage therapist who becomes averse to bodily contact and stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Allison Janney, Ron Livingston and Ellen Page.

Other films showing include the music documentaries Muscle Shoals and History of the Eagles Part One. The Eagles will appear in person for a Q+A following the screening of the latter.

