The film was one which required a strong set of performers in order for audiences to relate to what its characters go through, with most of the action taking place through the eyes of Taraji P Henson as struggling single mother Janiyah Wilkinson.

Over the course of its runtime, the audience sees the toll each of her interactions has on her, as she experiences complete indifference or hostility from law enforcement, her employers, and her landlord.

We can feel the stress that she is under, and therefore empathise with why she goes as far as she does. Henson puts in a powerhouse performance in capturing this, giving the character real depth and vulnerability.

Tyler Perry, who wrote and directed the film, praised Henson for how far she was able to deliver on this in her performance.

"Taraji is the heart and soul of this film," he told Tudum in an interview. "She carries all of the emotional weight of this woman having the most challenging moment of her life. Taraji takes the audience through every emotion her character is having and that’s why she’s such a brilliant actor. You can’t take your eyes off her when she’s on screen.

"Anytime I start to write, I see a person’s face, and Taraji was the person that I saw fully and clearly. From the first word that Janiyah spoke on the page, I thought, 'This is Taraji. I hope she will do it.'"

While Henson is the main performer in the film, she is joined by a number of equally talented actors, some of whom are well-known from previous roles, and who each put in some captivating performances which sell the reality of the situation in which these characters find themselves.

You can read on for everything you need to know about the full cast of the film.

Staw cast: Who plays who in the Netflix film?

You can find the full cast list below – scroll down for more detailed information about the main players.

Taraji P Henson as Janiyah Wilkinson

Sherri Shepherd as Nicole Parker

Teyana Taylor as Detective Kay Raymond

Glynn Turman as Richard

Sinbad as Benny

Rockmond Dunbar as Chief Wilson

Ashley Versher as Tessa George

Mike Merrill as Det Grimes

Taraji P Henson plays Janiyah Wilkinson

Taraji P Henson as Janiyah Wilkinson in Straw. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix ©2025

Who is Janiyah Wilkinson? Janiyah is a struggling single mother who is facing the worst day of her life. Already burdened with having to care for her sick daughter, working two jobs just to make ends meet and only barely struggling to make the rent, Straw follows Janiyah over the course of one day where all these problems collide at once, leading her with seemingly no way out.

Where else have I seen Taraji P Henson? Taraji P Henson made her debut in the film Streetwise, before going on to be nominated for an Academy Award for her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She went on to appear in numerous other films, including most notably The Best of Enemies and The Color Purple, as well as appearing on TV Shows such as Person of Interest and Empire.

Sherri Shepherd plays Nicole Parker

Sherri Shepherd as Nicole in Straw. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix ©2025

Who is Nicole Parker? Nicole is the branch manager at a bank called Benevolent Pain and Trust. Frustrated by her previous roles at other banks, she is there because she wants to help people from her own community, and comes to empathise with Janiyah despite being taken hostage after she robs the bank.

Where else have I seen Sherri Shepherd? Sherri Shepherd is an actress and comedian who first came to the attention of Tyler Perry after her role in the Oscar-winning film Precious. Since then she has appeared in numerous sitcoms, such as The Jamie Foxx Show, Less Than Perfect, Trial & Error and Mr Iglesias, as well as her own chat show, Sherri.

Teyana Taylor plays Detective Kay Raymond

Teyana Taylor plays Detective Kay Raymond in Straw. . Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix ©2025

Who is Detective Raymond? Detective Raymond is a cop called in to investigate the murder of Janiyah's employer. In spite of what seems like clear evidence, she realises that not all is as it seems. Herself a single mother who was raised by a single mother, she comes to relate to Janiyah's situation

Where else have I seen Teyana Taylor? Starting out as a singer, dancer and choreographer, Taylor made numerous appearences in music videos before making her film debut in Stomp the Yard: Homecoming. She has since appeared in Cruel Summer, The After Party, White Men Can’t Jump, The Book of Clarence and A Thousand and One.

Glynn Turman plays Richard

Glynn Turman as Richard in Straw. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix ©2025

Who is Richard? Richard is Janiyah's employer, who himself is struggling to deal with managing the supermarket at which they work. Shown as unsympathetic to her own slight, he reprimands and then fires her, triggering the events that follow.

Where else have I seen Glynn Turman? At 78 years old, Turman is an established actor who has worked in a range of films, television shows, and on Broadway. Some of his notable roles include in Peyton Place, Cooley High, The Wire and House of Lies.

Sinbad plays Benny

Who is Benny? Benny is an elderly neighbour of Janiyah's, who she goes out of her way to help in spite of her own struggles. He later attests to the strength of her character and helps in the campaign that takes off.

Where else have I seen Sinbad? Sinbad, also known as David Adkins, is a comedian and actor best known for appearing on A Different World, Crazy as Hell and The Sinbad Show.

Rockmond Dunbar plays Chief Wilson

Who is Chief Wilson? Chief Wilson is the chief of police in charge of the investigation. Though initially distrustful of Janiyah, he comes to respect the opinion of Raymond, and pushes back against the interference of the FBI.

Where have I seen Rockmond Dunbar? Rockmond Dunbar is primarily a TV actor, best known previously for his roles on Earth 2, Soul Food and Prison Break.

Straw is now streaming on Netflix.

