We’ve seen Godzilla battle it out with Bryan Cranston. We’ve seen it lay a whole lot of eggs in front of Matthew Broderick. And now we’re going to witness the sole surviving dinosaur battle the mind-bending powers of Eleven from Stranger Things. Well, sort of.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Millie Bobby Brown – who plays the shaven-headed waffle-loving physic in the hit Netflix series – has landed her first feature film role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, sequel to the 2014 creature feature Godzilla.