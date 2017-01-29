Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown is starring in the Godzilla sequel
The king of monsters might have met its match...
We’ve seen Godzilla battle it out with Bryan Cranston. We’ve seen it lay a whole lot of eggs in front of Matthew Broderick. And now we’re going to witness the sole surviving dinosaur battle the mind-bending powers of Eleven from Stranger Things. Well, sort of.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Millie Bobby Brown – who plays the shaven-headed waffle-loving physic in the hit Netflix series – has landed her first feature film role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, sequel to the 2014 creature feature Godzilla.
We know Michael Dougherty (Krampus) will direct, and that King of Monsters is slated for a 2019 release, but none of the character details for the film have been revealed so far. So for the time being feel free to imagine how Eleven could flip Godzilla à la that truck in Stranger Things.
The Godzilla sequel is the next part of the monster cinematic universe that includes Kong: Skull Island, which will be swinging into UK cinemas 10th March.