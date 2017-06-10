Steve Martin leads tributes to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels co-star Glenne Headly
The prolific film and TV actress has died aged 62
Glenne Headly, who starred in the classic comedy film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels alongside Michael Caine and Steve Martin, has died aged 62.
Leading the tributes, Martin praised Headly's "comic genius" and remembered her as a "beloved friend". Co-stars and fans including Tom Hanks and Ryan Reynolds have also posted heart-felt messages online as they remember this prolific actress.
Emmy-nominated American actress Headly was an early member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company and was once married to John Malkovich. She built her reputation on a long line of supporting parts, starring in The Night Of, Lonesome Dove, Bastard Out of Carolina, Woody Allen's The Purple Rose and also What's the Worst that Could Happen.
On the more serious end of the movie spectrum, Headly starred in Mr Holland's Opus and also played Emma Watson's mother in recent film The Circle.
Steve Martin, who co-starred with Headly in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, And the Band Played On, and Sgt. Bilko, led tributes to the late actress.
Tom Hanks added a heartfelt message...
In fact, the actress had a lot of admirers in Hollywood.
Headly's long-time friends and former co-stars also paid tribute, with everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Madeline Zima praising her generous spirit and kindness on set.
Farewell to the extraordinary Glenne Headly?? Gone WAY too soon Neva Forgotten? Love 5eva RIP mi lady??
