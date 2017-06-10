Emmy-nominated American actress Headly was an early member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company and was once married to John Malkovich. She built her reputation on a long line of supporting parts, starring in The Night Of, Lonesome Dove, Bastard Out of Carolina, Woody Allen's The Purple Rose and also What's the Worst that Could Happen.

More like this

On the more serious end of the movie spectrum, Headly starred in Mr Holland's Opus and also played Emma Watson's mother in recent film The Circle.

Steve Martin, who co-starred with Headly in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, And the Band Played On, and Sgt. Bilko, led tributes to the late actress.

Tom Hanks added a heartfelt message...

In fact, the actress had a lot of admirers in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Headly's long-time friends and former co-stars also paid tribute, with everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Madeline Zima praising her generous spirit and kindness on set.