The comic-book movie will be set in a slightly fantastical version of the Second World War, following Blackhawk Squadron – a team of ace pilots who battle the axis powers, shark planes and flying tanks.

Since the Blackhawks first debuted in 1941 in a best-selling comic, the squadron have flown their way onto screens, including 1952’s Blackhawk and the 2007 cartoon Justice League Unlimited.

The upcoming movie doesn’t represent Spielberg’s first time directing DC characters, however. Well, not technically: Batman, the Joker and Harley Quinn all enjoyed brief cameos in Spielberg’s latest blockbuster Ready Player One.

“It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros to bring Ready Player One to the screen,” Spielberg said. “They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk.”

The screenplay for Blackhawk will be penned by frequent Spielberg collaborator David Koepp, the man behind Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and – sorry to remind you – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

No general release date was revealed with the announcement, but 71-year-old Spielberg will have to fit Blackhawk around his upcoming projects which include film The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, a remake of West Side Story and a fifth Indiana Jones movie. The Blackhawks may have to wait a while to get this film up in the air.