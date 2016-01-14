Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter alongside Rickman, said that he had "inspired my career more than he will ever know."

Stephen Fry wrote a heartfelt message about how Rickman would be missed.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband paid tribute to the actor.

As did the current Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Ian McKellen shared a long farewell to his friend, along with a snap from the 1997 Golden Globes.

ALAN RICKMAN (1946-2016) There is so much that is matchless to remember about Alan Rickman. His career was at the... Posted by Ian McKellen on Thursday, 14 January 2016

Warwick Davis, who played Filius Flitwick in Harry Potter alongside Rickman, said he was glad to have worked with him.

American actors, including Cruel Intentions' Selma Blair and Will and Grace's Debra Messing expressed their sadness at Rickman's death.