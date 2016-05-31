Star Wars’ young Han Solo spin-off starts filming in January 2017
Move over, episode IX – Han Solo always shoots first...
We’ve learned that it’ll probably star Alden Ehrenreich and include a gun, but there’s still very little we actually know about the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars spin-off. Will we get to see how he won the Millennium Falcon? Will it reveal his family background? Can we finally find out where he buys his cool vests? At the moment, it's still a mystery.
However, the film’s screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan (known for writing little movies like The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens) has revealed one crucial detail about the new project – that it’ll start shooting in January next year.
When asked at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival if fans should be excited, he replied: “Oh, I think so! You know, Chris Miller and Phil Lord are going to direct it. They’re great, funny and imaginative and we’ve had a great time together.
“My son [Jon] and I wrote the script and Chris and Phil are working on it and they’re about to move to London to start shooting in January. And it should be fun.”
When asked to clarify on whether that meant the film would be released in 2018 (a few months earlier than many expected), Lawrence said that was the case, adding: “They’re actually scheduled for May. The [other Star Wars films] are falling on Christmas — Rogue One and Episode 9. Han will come before Episode 9.”
So there you have it – from January onwards we’ll probably learning a LOT more about where the greatest smuggler in the galaxy got his start. And you know, his vests.
The untitled Han Solo Star Wars spin-off will be released in May 2018