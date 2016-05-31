When asked at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival if fans should be excited, he replied: “Oh, I think so! You know, Chris Miller and Phil Lord are going to direct it. They’re great, funny and imaginative and we’ve had a great time together.

“My son [Jon] and I wrote the script and Chris and Phil are working on it and they’re about to move to London to start shooting in January. And it should be fun.”

When asked to clarify on whether that meant the film would be released in 2018 (a few months earlier than many expected), Lawrence said that was the case, adding: “They’re actually scheduled for May. The [other Star Wars films] are falling on Christmas — Rogue One and Episode 9. Han will come before Episode 9.”

So there you have it – from January onwards we’ll probably learning a LOT more about where the greatest smuggler in the galaxy got his start. And you know, his vests.

The untitled Han Solo Star Wars spin-off will be released in May 2018