Hot on its heels was Mad Max (which actually had done quite well at the Oscars), winning several technical awards including Best Costume Design for Jenny Beavan. Sam Mendes’ Spectre won Best Thriller and Best British Film.

While he may have won pretty much every acting award going this year, Leonardo DiCaprio lost out to Matt Damon in the Best Actor category for his performance in Ridley Scott’s The Martian. We’re sure Leo will make do: The Revenant was still named Best Film, after all.

Empire Awards 2016 winners in full

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

More like this

Winner: John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Abraham Attah (Beasts Of No Nation)

Thomas Mann (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl)

Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton)

Jacob Tremblay (Room)

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Winner: Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Olivia Cooke (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl)

Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation)

Maika Monroe (It Follows)

Bel Powley (The Diary Of A Teenage Girl)

BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY

Winner: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2

Jurassic World

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

BEST COMEDY presented by Absolute Radio

Winner: Spy

Ant-Man

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Trainwreck

Inside Out

BEST HORROR

Winner: The Hallow

Crimson Peak

Insidious: Chapter 3

It Follows

Krampus

BEST THRILLER

Winner: Spectre

Bridge Of Spies

The Gift

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation

Sicario

BEST BRITISH FILM

Winner: Spectre

45 Years

Legend

Macbeth

Suffragette

JAMESON BEST ACTOR

Winner: Matt Damon (The Martian)

Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant)

Michael Fassbender (Macbeth/Steve Jobs)

Tom Hardy (Legend/Mad Max: Fury Road)

Michael B. Jordan (Creed)

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl)

Emily Blunt (Sicario)

Brie Larson (Room)

Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2)

Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road)

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Ryan Coogler (Creed)

Alejandro González Iñárritu (The Revenant)

George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road)

Ridley Scott (The Martian)

BEST FILM

Winner: The Revenant

The Hateful Eight

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST TV SERIES

Winner: This Is England ’90

Marvel’s Daredevil

Fargo

Game Of Thrones

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: The Big Short — Adam McKay, Charles Randolph

The Hateful Eight – Quentin Tarantino

Spotlight — Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer

Steve Jobs – Aaron Sorkin

Trainwreck — Amy Schumer

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Winner: Inside Out

Minions

Shaun The Sheep The Movie

Song Of The Sea

The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner: Amy

Going Clear: Scientology And The Prison Of Belief

He Named Me Malala

The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst

Making A Murderer

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Winner: Mad Max: Fury Road

The Hateful Eight

The Martian

Sicario

Straight Outta Compton

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Winner: Mad Max: Fury Road

Carol

Cinderella

Crimson Peak

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

Winner: Mad Max: Fury Road Crimson Peak

The Danish Girl

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ant-Man

Jurassic World

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

BEST SHORT FILM

Winner: World Of Tomorrow

Kung Fury

Lava

Sanjay’s Super Team

Stutterer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: Mad Max: Fury Road

Crimson Peak

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2

The Martian

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST GAME

Winner: Batman: Arkham Knight

Bloodborne

Fallout 4

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

EMPIRE INSPIRATION

Paddy Considine

EMPIRE LEGEND

Alan Rickman

Advertisement

EMPIRE HERO

Stanley Tucci