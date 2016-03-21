It may not have picked up any Oscars this year, but Star Wars: The Force Awakens managed a considerable consolation prize last night as it led the winners at the annual Empire Awards.

The film awards ceremony saw Daisy Ridley and John Boyega pick up Best Female and Best Male Newcomer awards. JJ Abrams won Best Director and the movie itself triumphed in the Best Visual Effects and Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film of the Year categories.

Hot on its heels was Mad Max (which actually had done quite well at the Oscars), winning several technical awards including Best Costume Design for Jenny Beavan. Sam Mendes’ Spectre won Best Thriller and Best British Film.

While he may have won pretty much every acting award going this year, Leonardo DiCaprio lost out to Matt Damon in the Best Actor category for his performance in Ridley Scott’s The Martian. We’re sure Leo will make do: The Revenant was still named Best Film, after all.

Empire Awards 2016 winners in full

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Winner: John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
Abraham Attah (Beasts Of No Nation)
Thomas Mann (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl)
Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton)
Jacob Tremblay (Room)

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER
Winner: Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
Olivia Cooke (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl)
Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation)
Maika Monroe (It Follows)
Bel Powley (The Diary Of A Teenage Girl)

BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY
Winner: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2
Jurassic World
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian

BEST COMEDY presented by Absolute Radio
Winner: Spy
Ant-Man
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Trainwreck
Inside Out

BEST HORROR
Winner: The Hallow
Crimson Peak
Insidious: Chapter 3
It Follows
Krampus

BEST THRILLER
Winner: Spectre
Bridge Of Spies
The Gift
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation
Sicario

BEST BRITISH FILM
Winner: Spectre
45 Years
Legend
Macbeth
Suffragette

JAMESON BEST ACTOR
Winner: Matt Damon (The Martian)
Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant)
Michael Fassbender (Macbeth/Steve Jobs)
Tom Hardy (Legend/Mad Max: Fury Road)
Michael B. Jordan (Creed)

BEST ACTRESS
Winner: Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl)
Emily Blunt (Sicario)
Brie Larson (Room)
Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2)
Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road)

BEST DIRECTOR
Winner: J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
Ryan Coogler (Creed)
Alejandro González Iñárritu (The Revenant)
George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road)
Ridley Scott (The Martian)

BEST FILM
Winner: The Revenant
The Hateful Eight
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST TV SERIES
Winner: This Is England ’90
Marvel’s Daredevil
Fargo
Game Of Thrones
Marvel’s Jessica Jones

BEST SCREENPLAY
Winner: The Big Short — Adam McKay, Charles Randolph
The Hateful Eight – Quentin Tarantino
Spotlight — Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer
Steve Jobs – Aaron Sorkin
Trainwreck — Amy Schumer

BEST ANIMATED FILM
Winner: Inside Out
Minions
Shaun The Sheep The Movie
Song Of The Sea
The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya

BEST DOCUMENTARY
Winner: Amy
Going Clear: Scientology And The Prison Of Belief
He Named Me Malala
The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst
Making A Murderer

BEST SOUNDTRACK
Winner: Mad Max: Fury Road
The Hateful Eight
The Martian
Sicario
Straight Outta Compton

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Winner: Mad Max: Fury Road
Carol
Cinderella
Crimson Peak
Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
Winner: Mad Max: Fury Road Crimson Peak
The Danish Girl
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Winner: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Ant-Man
Jurassic World
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant

BEST SHORT FILM
Winner: World Of Tomorrow
Kung Fury
Lava
Sanjay’s Super Team
Stutterer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Winner: Mad Max: Fury Road
Crimson Peak
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2
The Martian
Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST GAME
Winner: Batman: Arkham Knight
Bloodborne
Fallout 4
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

EMPIRE INSPIRATION
Paddy Considine

EMPIRE LEGEND
Alan Rickman

EMPIRE HERO
Stanley Tucci

