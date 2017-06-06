Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released a day early in the UK
Episode VIII will now hit cinemas on Thursday 14th December instead of the previously confirmed Friday release
Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released one day earlier in the UK, meaning that Star Wars fans here in Britain will have an opportunity to watch the latest Star Wars movie before viewers in the US.
Disney revealed that the new Star Wars Episode VIII UK release date will be Thursday 14th December, one day sooner than the previously announced December 15th release date.
Currently the film is currently still scheduled to be released on 15th December in the USA.
The first trailer for the upcoming movie was released on 14th April, so the new release date has a kind of pleasing balance about it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QrWyc0VbwyI
Episode IX meanwhile is scheduled to be released on 24 May 2019 – the first Star Wars film since The Force Awakens not to have a Christmas release date.