"Briefly for the tree burning scene," Johnson tweeted, "but Luke's relationship was with Vader not really Anakin, which seemed like it would complicate things more than that moment allowed. Yoda felt like the more impactful teacher for that moment. [sic]"

The tree burning scene Johnson is referring to sees Yoda appear as a Force ghost when Luke is about to burn down the tree containing the sacred Jedi texts. When Luke can't go through with it, Yoda's Force ghost summons a lightning bolt that strikes the tree down anyway.

Though it certainly would've been interesting to see Anakin destroy one of the Jedi Order's most precious artefacts, it likely would've made contention over the film even more potent.

