Yep, those words must be flying through a different part of space in the upcoming sci-fi prequel, with LucasFilm’s Kathleen Kennedy (who had previously suggested the titles might not fit) tentatively counting them out for the film’s release later this year.

"You know, we're in the midst of talking about it, but I don't think these films will have an opening crawl," Kennedy told Entertainment Tonight at the Star Wars Celebration in London.

However, the film’s director Gareth Edwards was a little less definite.

"I think basically there's a lot of things that I probably can't talk about, is probably the safest way to answer that," he said cryptically.

"The idea is this film is supposed to be different than the saga films...the whole crawl of it all -- it's funny people are fascinated on that."

But even if the crawl is terminated its spirit will live on, because as Edwards went on to point out the entire premise of Rogue One was based on the situation lined out in the opening credits of the very first Star Wars film – brave rebels stealing Death Star plans in a fierce battle. Maybe it won’t have an opening crawl….because it IS an opening crawl.

Woah, this is blowing our minds.

"This film is born out of a crawl. The thing that inspired this movie was a crawl and what was written in that," Edwards said.

"There's this feeling that if we did a crawl, then it'll create another movie. And so the honest answer is you'll have to wait and see."

We’re sure the time will simply crawl by.

Rogue One: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on the 16th December