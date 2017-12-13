You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat the people around them, no matter how unimportant they may seem – and this story about Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will warm your heart.

Advertisement

Silicon Valley and The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani has shared a lovely anecdote about the Star Wars director that dates back five years, when Johnson was at Comic Con and Nanjiani was a mere red carpet reporter.

It turned out this was actually a pretty rough gig...

Then disaster strikes...

Uh oh! But did Johnson throw a hissy fit? Did he roll his eyes and walk away? No, he did not.

More like this

Years later, when Nanjiani was a star in his own right, they met again – and Johnson remembered exactly what went down.

What a guy...

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 14th December

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement