It turned out this was actually a pretty rough gig...

Then disaster strikes...

Uh oh! But did Johnson throw a hissy fit? Did he roll his eyes and walk away? No, he did not.

More like this

Years later, when Nanjiani was a star in his own right, they met again – and Johnson remembered exactly what went down.

What a guy...

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 14th December