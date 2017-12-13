You have to read this heartwarming story about The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson
Silicon Valley star and former red carpet reporter Kumail Nanjiani has shared a lovely account of his encounter with Star Wars director Rian Johnson
You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat the people around them, no matter how unimportant they may seem – and this story about Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will warm your heart.
Silicon Valley and The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani has shared a lovely anecdote about the Star Wars director that dates back five years, when Johnson was at Comic Con and Nanjiani was a mere red carpet reporter.
It turned out this was actually a pretty rough gig...
Then disaster strikes...
Uh oh! But did Johnson throw a hissy fit? Did he roll his eyes and walk away? No, he did not.
Years later, when Nanjiani was a star in his own right, they met again – and Johnson remembered exactly what went down.
What a guy...
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 14th December