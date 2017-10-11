The internet is freaking out over the Porgs in the new Star Wars trailer
Look at these photos, you must
We saw a glimpse of them in a behind-the-scenes clip, but now new Star Wars alien Porgs have been graced with some real screen in the latest The Last Jedi trailer.
One of the little fuzzballs flashed up on screen for a second, roaring alongside Chewbacca in the Millennium Falcon cockpit, but that’s all fans needed. The Porgs are officially the best animal in Star Wars (sorry, Ewoks).
Don’t even try to challenge the cutest of the Porg. Resistance is futile.
So, how did Star Wars fans express love for their newfound favourite? Photoshopped them in the best possible way. You'll want to sit down for this...
While you're here, why not listen to the Star Wars theme tune made entirely out of Porg sounds?
Even if The Last Jedi doesn't meet the hype, we'll always have this.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released 15 December 2017