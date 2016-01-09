Star Wars makes Harrison Ford the top US box office earner
Veteran actor overtakes Samuel L Jackson in list of moneyspinning stars
Harrison Ford has become the highest grossing actor in the US following the smash hit success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
The actor has leapfrogged Samuel L Jackson to take top spot, with his films now earning a combined US box office of $4.7bn following hits with the Indiana Jones franchise, as well as roles in The Fugitive and Air Force One.
According to Box Office Mojo, the Captain America star Jackson earned a total box office return of $4.63bn.
Following them are Tom Hanks ($4.33bn), Morgan Freeman ($4.32bn) and Eddie Murphy ($3.81bn) who make up the top five box office stars according to the site which uses a special algorithm to track box office earnings.
The highest Brit in the list is Batman and Alfie star Michael Caine who takes ninth spot with $3.29bn followed by Gary Oldman in tenth place at $3.27bn.
More like this
The next Brit afer them is Lord of the Rings star Ian McKellen whose films have raked in $3.15bn earning him 14th spot.
The highest-placed woman is Shrek and Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz at number 15 with $3.03bn.
The full top 20 is as follows (in millions):
1. Harrison Ford – $4,699.5
2. Samuel L. Jackson – $4,626.4
3. Tom Hanks – $4,334.8
4. Morgan Freeman – $4,316.2
5. Eddie Murphy – $3,810.4
6. Tom Cruise – $3,587.2
7. Robert Downey, Jr – $3,539.3
8. Johnny Depp – $3,291.6
9. Michael Caine - $3,291.1
10. Gary Oldman – $3,279.3
11. Robin Williams – $3,279.3
12. Bruce Willis – $3,189.4
13. Stellan Skarsgård – $3,171.9
14. Ian McKellen – $3,150.4
15. Cameron Diaz – $3,031.7
16. Robert DeNiro – $3,026.5
17. Matt Damon – $2,948.8
18. Liam Neeson – $2,941.4
19. Will Smith – $2,841.7
20. Stanley Tucci – $2,824.6