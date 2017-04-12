Star Wars fans, this is how you can be in the new Han Solo movie
Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill are giving away an actual role in the Star Wars standalone film
If you have ever imagined yourself heroically fighting the Dark Side with your trusty light saber and Force powers, this might be your chance.
Okay, so the character you'll play hasn't actually been confirmed yet, but what we do know is that a role in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story is up for grabs as one of the best prizes in a new charity campaign launched by Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill.
Other rewards you could win in the Star Wars: Force for Change project include a chance to spend a night at Skywalker Ranch with a private screening of A New Hope and a tour of the archives thrown in, or an invite to attend the premiere of The Last Jedi, walk the red carpet with Daisy Ridley and attend the after party.
The winner of the Han Solo prize will get to visit the set of the new standalone movie, which stars Alden Ehrenreich in Harrison Ford's iconic role, and meet directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. They'll also appear in the finished movie alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover.
Oh, and while the prizes will be rolled out weekly starting with the Skywalker Ranch experience, the winner of the ultimate grand prize will receive all three of these rewards in one.
Having run a similar campaign for The Force Awakens that raised over $4.26 million for Unicef, charity platform Omaze and Lucasfilm have again teamed up to provide prizes that celebrate the past, present and future of the Star Wars franchise. This new campaign will benefict Unicef and Starlight Children's Foundation.