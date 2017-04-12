Other rewards you could win in the Star Wars: Force for Change project include a chance to spend a night at Skywalker Ranch with a private screening of A New Hope and a tour of the archives thrown in, or an invite to attend the premiere of The Last Jedi, walk the red carpet with Daisy Ridley and attend the after party.

The winner of the Han Solo prize will get to visit the set of the new standalone movie, which stars Alden Ehrenreich in Harrison Ford's iconic role, and meet directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. They'll also appear in the finished movie alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover.

Oh, and while the prizes will be rolled out weekly starting with the Skywalker Ranch experience, the winner of the ultimate grand prize will receive all three of these rewards in one.

Having run a similar campaign for The Force Awakens that raised over $4.26 million for Unicef, charity platform Omaze and Lucasfilm have again teamed up to provide prizes that celebrate the past, present and future of the Star Wars franchise. This new campaign will benefict Unicef and Starlight Children's Foundation.