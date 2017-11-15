Hamill then joked with the group “Wait a minute, there’s no Star Wars fans here, right?” After the laughter died down, the actor said, "I'm so happy to be here in Disneyland with you today. The first time I came here I was a little kid and I used to daydream about someday working at Disneyland. So thank you for making my dream come true."

Hamill then posed for a selfie with fans, before buckling up on the 3D simulator ride himself. As it started he turned to fans, saying "I almost forgot: may the Force be with you!"

Watch out Porgs, looks like you've still got serious competition to become Star Wars' most beloved star.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released 15th December 2017