But perhaps most moving is this group of Star Wars fans who gathered at the Disneyland resort in California last night for a lightsaber vigil in memory of the late actress.

Organised by Jeff Rowan on Facebook, the event called on grieving film lovers to gather with plastic versions of the iconic Star Wars weapon to be raised in tribute to Fisher who played one of the franchise's best loved characters.

Several hundred people attended the meeting, according to Facebook, and Rowan – who said "never in my wildest dreams did I think this many people would show up" – posted footage on YouTube of silent fans holding their lightsabers aloft.

And many attendees took to social media to post their photos...

The gathering bears a resemblance to a vigil held for Alan Rickman earlier this year when Harry Potter fans gathered at Universal Orlando to raise their wands in remembrance of the late actor.