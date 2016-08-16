Star Wars fans can breathe a sigh of relief – John Williams WILL score Episode VIII
Do you like Star Wars and possess both ears and a heart? Then you’ll be delighted to know that veteran series composer John Williams has confirmed that he’s set to return for 2017’s Episode VIII, his iconic music soon to accompany the further adventures of Rey, Finn and company.
Speaking at a Boston concert of his work, Williams told the crowd that he was soon to start work on Rian Johnson’s sci-fi sequel after seeing an early cut of the footage, and was mainly returning so that no other composer would get the chance to write music for Daisy Ridley’s Rey.
Sadly, Williams wouldn’t be drawn on what he knew about the new film (he did inform the crowd that he didn’t yet know who Rey’s parents were), but it still sounds like we have a lot to look forward to when he’s back in the Star Wars action next year as well as future work on the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel and other films.
If there’s one bum note it’s that we won’t get to hear Williams work his magic for this year’s Star Wars film, with upcoming spin-off Rogue One instead taken over by Alexandre Desplat. This marks it as the first Star Wars movie that Williams hasn’t scored (he did both the original films and the prequels as well as Episode VII), and we can only hope Desplat lives up to his predecessor’s legendary reputation.
Either way, it’s good to know he’ll be back for Episode VIII. Now, if you’ll excuse us we have some classic soundtracks to listen to for the next 16 months…
Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in December 2017