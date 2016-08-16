Sadly, Williams wouldn’t be drawn on what he knew about the new film (he did inform the crowd that he didn’t yet know who Rey’s parents were), but it still sounds like we have a lot to look forward to when he’s back in the Star Wars action next year as well as future work on the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel and other films.

If there’s one bum note it’s that we won’t get to hear Williams work his magic for this year’s Star Wars film, with upcoming spin-off Rogue One instead taken over by Alexandre Desplat. This marks it as the first Star Wars movie that Williams hasn’t scored (he did both the original films and the prequels as well as Episode VII), and we can only hope Desplat lives up to his predecessor’s legendary reputation.

Either way, it’s good to know he’ll be back for Episode VIII. Now, if you’ll excuse us we have some classic soundtracks to listen to for the next 16 months…

Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in December 2017