After months of uncertainty, we now know what the next chapter in the Star Wars saga will be called – The Last Jedi.

Advertisement

The rather ominous-sounding new title is reportedly one director Rian Johnson had in mind from the very beginning, and ties in with set reports that suggests the film will focus on the interplay between wannabe Force user Rey (Daisy Ridley) and newfound mentor Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the latter being the titular last of the Jedi.