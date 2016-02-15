Star Wars Episode VIII begins filming - and there's a video to prove it
Hoo-Rey, Luke who it is...
We knew it was coming – and we know that we have a long time to wait until it's done – but gosh darn if we're not absurdly excited about Star Wars Episode VIII. The good news is, we're very, very slightly closer to catching up with Rey, Finn, Poe and the rest with the news that filming on the sequel began at Pinewood Studios today.
Kindly, Disney released a wee video to get us all worked up. Luke who it is.
Yes, it's Master Skywalker, still as bearded and mute as the last time we saw him, right at the end of the Force Awakens. This footage was actually shot last year as part of Episode VII's production. Hopefully Mark Hamill will have had a chance to say some lines today.
Disney also confirmed the longtime rumours that Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran have joined the cast.
Episode VIII isn't actually the next Star Wars film in cinemas: that's Rogue One, the first of the spin-offs, premiering this December. To actually see what Luke says, we'll have to wait until 15th December 2017.