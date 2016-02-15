Yes, it's Master Skywalker, still as bearded and mute as the last time we saw him, right at the end of the Force Awakens. This footage was actually shot last year as part of Episode VII's production. Hopefully Mark Hamill will have had a chance to say some lines today.

Disney also confirmed the longtime rumours that Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran have joined the cast.

Episode VIII isn't actually the next Star Wars film in cinemas: that's Rogue One, the first of the spin-offs, premiering this December. To actually see what Luke says, we'll have to wait until 15th December 2017.