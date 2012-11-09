The ink may barely be dry on the deal that paved the way for Disney to bring Star Wars back to the silver screen, but reports suggest that the House of Mouse already has a writer on board as they forge ahead with Episode VII.

Advertisement

Toy Story 3 scribe Michael Arndt looks likely to pen the project before shooting begins in 2014 according to Vulture. Arndt, who won an Oscar for his work on Little Miss Sunshine, has already written a treatment for the film, which suggests that work has been underway on a potential Star Wars sequel long before the multi-billion dollar deal with Lucasfilm was announced last week.