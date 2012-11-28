During a video interview with the site Flemyng confirmed that he is going to be in the new X-Men movie Days of Future Past, which Vaughn is producing, and said that he also expects to get a part in the upcoming Star Wars sequel.

Asked whether he’d discussed any “Star Wars potential” with Vaughn, Flemyng said: “Me and Matt have done nine films together, so I’m sure I’ll get the call for Star Wars.”

Flemyng realised he’d been rumbled seconds later, when he was asked whether or not Vaughn was interested in directing the new Star Wars movie. He attempted to back-track slightly but, as you can see in the clip, his face gives him away:

Matthew Vaughn has been producing films since the mid ‘90s, and is the director of Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class.

He had originally been slated to direct X-Men: Days of Future Past but reportedly dropped out of that film to helm Secret Service with Mark Millar. However, if Flemyng’s little slip is to be believed, it seems as though there’ll be an even more important project taking up his time for the foreseeable future…

Star Wars Episode VII is due out in 2015, and the film will be written by Toy Story 3 screenwriter Michael Arndt. It's rumoured that Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher - who all starred in the original Star Wars trilogy - are interested in reprising their roles for the upcoming sequel.

Disney recently bought Lucasfilm from George Lucas and the company plans to release new Star Wars movies "every two or three years" from 2015.