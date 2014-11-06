Filming concluded today, and the cast and crew celebrated with a wrap party last weekend before JJ Abrams and his team begin many months of post production ahead of the release date a year away.

The end of principal photography follows a turbulent shooting period for the new Disney film as a series of spoilers leaked and Harrison Ford – returning to play Han Solo – broke his leg on set during an accident involving the Millenium Falcon.

Starring alongside Ford in the film are Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, who also appeared in the original films as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, alongside a string of newcomers that includes Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and Lupita Nyong'o.

The movie will also feature plenty of exciting British talent, from Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie and About Time star Domhnall Gleeson, to Hobbit actor Andy Serkis and relative unknowns John Boyega and Daisy Ridley.

Peter Mayhew will return to play Chewbacca along with Kenny Baker (as R2-D2) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), the latter sending an exciting tweet to his 45,000 followers on Monday...

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is released in cinemas on 18th December 2015