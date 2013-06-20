There’s also call for a “man in his 40s, obviously physically fit” (yes, we’re sensing a pattern).

But if you’ve seen the back of your own head more times that you’ve seen a gym, there’s also call for a “man of around 30 or so, this one is an intellectual type” (we sense he can be softer around the middle) along with a “guy aged around 70, strong opinions and tough”.

Finally, Disney and Abrams are on the hunt for a “young man aged between 20 and 25, witty and smart, fit but not classically handsome”.

The descriptions further fuel rumours that there’s to be a female protagonist. Perhaps even twin jedi teens, as the son and daughter of Han Solo and Princess Leia, who have spent their lives in training with uncle Luke Skywalker.

Disney’s first Star Wars flick, Episode VII, is set to arrive in cinemas in 2015.

Original cast members Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher are said to be preparing to reprise their roles as Skywalker, Solo and Leia respectively.