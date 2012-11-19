He did however suggest that he’s looking forward to the next instalment, tweeting: “That said, Michael Arndt is a fantastic writer and Kathy Kennedy is a brilliant producer. I will be first in line to see the new ‘STAR WARS.’”

Bird joins a growing list of directors including Steven Spielberg and J.J Abrams who’ve moved to distance themselves from the project, which was announced as part of Disney’s multi billion-dollar acquisition of Lucasfilm last month.

Work on Episode VII, which is set for cinemas in 2015, is already underway with the aforementioned Toy Story 3 scribe Michael Arndt contracted to pen what will be the first new Star Wars instalment for more than a decade.