Star Wars Episode VII: Brad Bird latest director to rule himself out
The Incredibles and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol helmsman is the latest in a line of high profile directors to deny an involvement with the 2015 movie project
You can cross another name off the list of potential Star Wars directors after Brad Bird confirmed that he won’t be joining the much-anticipated Disney project.
The director, who’s best known for The Incredibles and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, took to Twitter to quash rumours that he was set to helm the first of a proposed trilogy of Star Wars sequels. Asked by fans if his next project would be set in a galaxy far far away he simply said: “Not doing Star Wars.”
He did however suggest that he’s looking forward to the next instalment, tweeting: “That said, Michael Arndt is a fantastic writer and Kathy Kennedy is a brilliant producer. I will be first in line to see the new ‘STAR WARS.’”
Bird joins a growing list of directors including Steven Spielberg and J.J Abrams who’ve moved to distance themselves from the project, which was announced as part of Disney’s multi billion-dollar acquisition of Lucasfilm last month.
Work on Episode VII, which is set for cinemas in 2015, is already underway with the aforementioned Toy Story 3 scribe Michael Arndt contracted to pen what will be the first new Star Wars instalment for more than a decade.