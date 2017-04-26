In other words, Episode IX will be in cinemas a whole seven months earlier than we expected, and while the Christmas Star Wars release has become a mini-tradition in recent years it’s not a complete surprise that Disney would change the schedule. After all, the original Star Wars movies were always released in the summer, while the upcoming Han Solo spin-off (starring Alden Ehrenreich) in 2018 has already been set for a May release itself.

Still, we’ll be sad to see a Star Wars-less Christmas in 2019, along with the corresponding tie-in merchandise released in December. Christmas gift shopping for children, nieces and nephews just got a lot harder…

Star Wars Episode IX will be released on May 24th 2019