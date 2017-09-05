Although we can't deduce too much from the 40-second clip, what we do learn is that BB-9E has a rather short temper and doesn't like messing around, unlike cheeky sibling BB-8.

From the droids' chattering, we can also hear that BB-9E has a rather more sinister tone – which is no doubt why he was given the nickname BB-H8 on set.

At least, that's according to Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson who tweeted:

More like this

Also joining the dark side could be Luke Skywalker after Mark Hamill posed in some very Sith-like robes for a photoshoot, he's dressed in all black, with a black shawl and black glove on his right hand.

Advertisement

We think we get the hint.