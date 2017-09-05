Star Wars droid BB-8 meets evil twin in new video
This is our first glimpse of the robot, which was nicknamed BB-H8 on set
Here's our first look – and listen – to Star Wars' evil droid BB-9E.
The twin of BB-8, BB-9E was first unveiled last week but this Star Wars Blips animation gives us a better glimpse of The Last Jedi's newest character.
Although we can't deduce too much from the 40-second clip, what we do learn is that BB-9E has a rather short temper and doesn't like messing around, unlike cheeky sibling BB-8.
From the droids' chattering, we can also hear that BB-9E has a rather more sinister tone – which is no doubt why he was given the nickname BB-H8 on set.
At least, that's according to Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson who tweeted:
