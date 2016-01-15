When you're part of a franchise that comes with toy figures of your character, it must be ruddy exciting. But Domhnall Gleeson has joked he's probably got one too many toys of his Star Wars: The Force Awakens character General Hux.

Advertisement

"No one bought me one for Christmas, but the Star Wars people sent a little suitcase full of stuff. So now I have various General Huxs lying around my apartment which looks super weird," Gleeson joked during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.