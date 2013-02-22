Star Wars dojo offers fans the chance to learn the ways of the Force
If you've ever wanted to learn to wield a lightsaber, and you happen to live in California, today's your lucky day
Is there a Sith Lord blighting your life who needs cutting down to size? Has your Midi-chlorian count been getting rather high lately? Have you ever wanted to learn the ways of the Force?
If you answered yes to any of the above, you’ll doubtless be chuffed to learn that you can now sign up for classes which will teach you to wield a lightsaber like Obi-Wan Kenobi himself. Well, provided you live in California.
Self-proclaimed Jedi Master Alain Bloch has been running sessions for Star Wars fans who want to work on their sabre-play (and fitness) in San Francisco for the past two years, but it's only now that colourful photos of his students in action have started making the rounds online.
Bloch explained a bit about the classes on Twitter, saying: “what we teach is stage combat choreography.” Though if that sounds a bit too down-to-Earth for you, he also said: “we've been learning the ways of the Force down here in SF for about two years now”.
While the idea of a lightsaber choreography class might seem a bit farfetched to some people, students claim its appeal isn’t just limited to Star Wars geeks.
Sabre-wielder Julio Reyes, one of Bloch’s students, said: “At first they giggle because they think it's a little silly. Then they're like, actually that's kind of cool. Then they start asking more questions."
You can find out more about the classes at the Golden Gate Knights website and see a video of students in action below: