Self-proclaimed Jedi Master Alain Bloch has been running sessions for Star Wars fans who want to work on their sabre-play (and fitness) in San Francisco for the past two years, but it's only now that colourful photos of his students in action have started making the rounds online.

Bloch explained a bit about the classes on Twitter, saying: “what we teach is stage combat choreography.” Though if that sounds a bit too down-to-Earth for you, he also said: “we've been learning the ways of the Force down here in SF for about two years now”.

While the idea of a lightsaber choreography class might seem a bit farfetched to some people, students claim its appeal isn’t just limited to Star Wars geeks.

More like this

Sabre-wielder Julio Reyes, one of Bloch’s students, said: “At first they giggle because they think it's a little silly. Then they're like, actually that's kind of cool. Then they start asking more questions."

Advertisement

You can find out more about the classes at the Golden Gate Knights website and see a video of students in action below: