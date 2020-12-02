Across all the Star Wars movies, TV shows and other spin-off media there have been a lot of memorable villains – but who is the best (by which we of course mean the worst)? Which foe from far far away still sends a chill down your spine? Which character is stuffed with so much scum and villainy that even Mos Eisley might turn them away?

Well, here’s your chance to find out. We’ve assembled a shortlist of our very favourite Star Wars villains, picking the cream of the crop and weeding out some smaller nasties (apologies, Dryden Vos, Director Krennic and Allegiant General Pryde) to show a real roll-call of evil, ready for fans to vote for their top pick.

Do you think the Emperor still rules over all? Should Darth Vader become the real Master? Or do the likes of Kylo Ren, Grand Admiral Thrawn and Boba Fett deserve to come out on top?

Check out our shortlist above, drawn from across the original trilogy, prequels, sequels and TV-spin-offs over the last 40+ years, and vote now!

At last, you will know the power of the Dark Side…

