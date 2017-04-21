Williams composed some of the most iconic film scores in history, writing music that has become synonymous with franchises like Harry Potter and Star Wars.

The most famous Star Wars music, Luke’s Theme, is among the most widely recognised in film history. The score for the first Star Wars movie in 1977 is the highest grossing non-popular music recording of all-time, and won Williams one of his five Oscars.

"Will people come dressed as Star Wars characters? I'd be really disappointed if they don't," said Proms director David Pickard.

He went on to praise the musician's "wonderful, varied" scores.

However Williams will not be able to attend the concert, as his age prevents him from taking trans-Atlantic flights.

The John Williams tribute is one of almost 90 concerts that will take place as part of the 123rd Proms this summer.

