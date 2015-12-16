"That I'm Jar-Jar," the actress jokes with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the London premiere, giving a sly nod to the recent spate of theories surrounding The Phantom Menace's most controversial character.

Seriously though, would she rather be Han Solo or Luke Skywalker's daughter? "What?" Ridley laughs, before finding the perfect answer to one of the most difficult questions in the Star Wars Universe: "I'd rather be my dad's daughter" she grins, "he's here today and I love him".

The man who many fans believe to be Rey's father, Harrison Ford, says he avoids reading their plot predictions entirely: "I just don’t do that but I’m glad people are interested. It becomes a part of peoples’ lives and that’s for them," he tells RadioTimes.com.

"I really appreciate that they have such an intense emotional interest in the film, it means a lot to me. It means a lot to everyone, but I don’t go there."

Fan theories aside, one thing we do know for sure is that Rey leads the way for a new generation of women in Star Wars and Ridley's excited about what her character can bring to the franchise.

"We've had Leia before but Rey does not come from privilege and she's just going on this amazing adventure that I think the audience can follow her on," she explains. "She's reaching new heights in a way she never imagined possible. She's kind of brave and in the circumstances she's incredibly positive. I think that's amazing."

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens opens in UK cinemas on 17th December