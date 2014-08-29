With filming starting up again at Pinewood Studios earlier this week, director JJ Abrams has assured Star Wars fans that Episode VII's release date has not been affected by recent events and is still set for 18th December 2015.

The Star Wars cast features returning stars of the original trilogy including Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker and Peter Mayhew.

They are joined by new additions Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie, Daisy Ridley, Max von Sydow and John Boyega.

More like this

Advertisement

It’s already been revealed that the story will be set 30 years on from 1983's Return of the Jedi although, with details kept firmly under wraps, we’re anticipating a lengthy wait before we get a better idea of the film’s plot.