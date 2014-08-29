Star Wars 7 resumes filming after Harrison Ford's injury
Production has recommenced at Pinewood Studios with the brief hiatus not expected to affect Episode VII's 18 December 2015 release date
Star Wars fans will be pleased to hear that filming of Episode VII is back underway...
Production was temporarily shut down when Harrison Ford, who returns as Han Solo in the new blockbuster, underwent surgery after breaking his leg on the set of the Disney film back in June.
With filming starting up again at Pinewood Studios earlier this week, director JJ Abrams has assured Star Wars fans that Episode VII's release date has not been affected by recent events and is still set for 18th December 2015.
The Star Wars cast features returning stars of the original trilogy including Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker and Peter Mayhew.
They are joined by new additions Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie, Daisy Ridley, Max von Sydow and John Boyega.
It’s already been revealed that the story will be set 30 years on from 1983's Return of the Jedi although, with details kept firmly under wraps, we’re anticipating a lengthy wait before we get a better idea of the film’s plot.