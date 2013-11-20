"It all started when Kathleen Kennedy toured the R2-D2 Builders area at the Celebration Europe this past summer in Germany," explained Steeples. "She posed for pictures with us, looked at all the droids we'd built and was very complimentary.

"I mentioned that the R2-D2 Builders in the UK were available if required, as a semi-joke. When I was contacted to work on the film by [executive producer] Jason McGatlin, it was on her recommendation."

The pair are living their dream as they work full time on the seventh film at Pinewood Studios. "It's fascinating to see the whole process of filmmaking as Star Wars: Episode VII grows around us," added Towersey. "I feel very privileged to be in the working environment I'm in at the moment. It's something I will never take for granted."

Star Wars Episode VII will begin filming in the UK this spring after holding a series of open auditions across the country for two major roles. But fans have quite a wait to see the finished product, with the movie not set to offiically open in cinemas until 18 December 2015.

