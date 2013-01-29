Lucas had intended to re-release both Attack and Revenge back-to-back in September 2013, but Disney, the company which now owns Lucasfilm, has decided to put the idea on hold.

The decision comes days after J.J. Abrams was confirmed as the director of the upcoming seventh Star Wars film, which is the only Star Wars property Disney wants to focus on for now.

In a statement posted on the official Star Wars website, the company said: “Given the recent development that we are moving forward with a new Star Wars trilogy, we will now focus 100 percent of our efforts on 'Star Wars: Episode VII' in order to ensure the best possible experience for our fans."

Disney added: “We will post further information about our 3D release plans at a later date.”

The 3D Phantom Menace, which was released by the franchise’s previous owner Twentieth Century Fox, made over $102m worldwide in 2012, so it’s likely the 3D reissues will happen at some point in the future following Episode VII, which is tentatively scheduled to be released in 2015.

While you won’t be able to see the remaining Star Wars prequels at your local IMAX any time soon, if you’ve got a pair of old-school red ‘n’ green 3D specs at home, you can at least enjoy the trailer for Attack of the Clones in 3D below: