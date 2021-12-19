Spider-Man: No Way Home boss reveals sequel is “actively in works”

Our heads are still spinning from Spider-Man: No Way Home which was released a matter of days ago. But while we recover from that ending, Marvel boss Kevin Fiege is already teasing the next sequel.

Fiege discussed being in talks with studio partners Sony and Disney.

“Amy [Pascal, Sony boss] and I and Disney and Sony are talking about – yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.” he told The New York Times.

Following the release of Far From Home, fans speculated that there might not be any more Spider-Man films, but thankfully this year they have been treated to No Way Home.

Sony’s Amy Pascal added: “I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

This latest news follows Peter Parker actor Tom Holland’s comments that No Way Home could be his last Spider-man movie. He recently claimed that he is “ready to say goodbye” to the character.

“There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man,” he revealed. “Whether it will be with me, I’m not too sure yet. You know, maybe I’ll be a producer or something, I don’t know.”

Whatever happens next, at least we can look forward to the promise of another movie in this particualr franchise! Long live Spidey!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in UK cinemas now.

