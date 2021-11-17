Spider-Man fans have a heartwarming theory about Andrew Garfield in No Way Home

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here, and while it’s full of multiversal action, returning villains and more angst than a teenage diary, there is one crucial detail missing – the long-rumoured presence of ex-Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who fans think will team up with Tom Holland’s version to fight the parade of villains.

Still, despite their absence from this new trailer, fans are still pretty confident the former Peter Parkers will return (did you see the Lizard’s invisible face-kick?) – and they already have a rather touching theory involving Garfield’s Spider-Man in particular.

During the trailer, Zendaya’s MJ assumes the traditional position of any Spider-Man girlfriend by toppling off some sort of bridge in slow motion, trailing her arms in the sky. We see Holland’s Peter Parker dive after her, attempting to save her from death…but the footage cuts away before we can see if he manages it.

We’d assume he might make the catch, but some fans think he doesn’t, and that another webslinger has to do it for him – Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

You see, in Garfield’s second Spider-Man movie his own attempt to save a girlfriend (in this case, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacey) from a deadly fall failed, with Gwen smacking into the ground and dying instantly (in a storyline taken from the comics, where she’s unexpectedly killed by Green Goblin).

Today, fans think that this similar scenario in No Way Home might give Garfield’s Peter Parker a chance to redeem himself, saving his multiversal counterpart’s love interest when he couldn’t save his own. Or at least, that’s what the Amazing Spider-Man franchise fans are really hoping happens, anyway.

In reality, of course, there’s no evidence that this is the case – there’s some debate over whether the Spider-hand reaching to MJ looks more like Holland or Garfield’s, but that could be digitally altered for a trailer anyway – but who knows? If the ex-wallcrawlers do end up making an appearance in No Way Home, maybe there will be a nod to some of the controversies and biggest moments in their respective franchises.

And by that we mean, forget saving Gwen or MJ – just give us a scene where Tobey Maguire teaches the other two THAT dance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in UK cinemas on the 15th December. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.