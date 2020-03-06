Here's everything you need to know about Connected...

When is Connected released in cinemas?

Connected will land in UK cinemas on Friday 9th October 2020.

What is Connected about?

Connected introduces us to the Mitchell family as they embark on the ultimate road trip.

More like this

Teenager Katie is a creative outsider about to start studying at her dream film school, but her father Rick seems to be struggling with the idea of her flying the nest.

He cancels her flights to the college in favour of driving her there himself, with quirky little brother Aaron, cheerful mother Linda and adorable pug Monchi in tow.

However, their journey is interrupted when all manner of electronic devices, from phones to kitchen appliances, begin rising up against humans and causing utter chaos.

"With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world," reads the official plot synopsis.

Who is in the cast of Connected?

Katie will be voiced by Abbi Jacobson, star of the acclaimed American sitcom Broad City, which ended last year.

Comedy star Danny McBride lends his vocal talents to family patriarch Rick, known for the likes of Pineapple Express, This is the End and Alien: Covenant.

Maya Rudolph will also feature as Linda, having recently given a memorable turn in The Good Place as the omnipotent Judge.

Rounding out the main cast is Mike Rianda as Aaron, best known for his work on the animated series Gravity Falls, who also serves as director and co-writer on Connected.

Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Eric Andre (Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23) have supporting roles in the film, as Alexa-style voice assistant PAL and tech inventor Mark Bowman respectively.

Advertisement

Connected is executive produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who both worked on the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse.

Is there a trailer for Connected?