A few days ago Mark Gatiss plugged the beginning of Sherlock filming with a picture of the back of Benedict Cumberbatch’s head, and we all assumed it was just as it appeared – a playful suggestion of the series’ return.

But now it’s becoming clear that it was anything but a one-off, and was instead the continuation of an unsettling trend that could have repercussions for us all. For some reason, in the promotional material for his recent films, Benedict Cumberbatch loves showing us his back.