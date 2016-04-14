Someone noticed Benedict Cumberbatch strikes the same pose in every movie poster
The Sherlock actor doesn’t seem to like showing his face
A few days ago Mark Gatiss plugged the beginning of Sherlock filming with a picture of the back of Benedict Cumberbatch’s head, and we all assumed it was just as it appeared – a playful suggestion of the series’ return.
But now it’s becoming clear that it was anything but a one-off, and was instead the continuation of an unsettling trend that could have repercussions for us all. For some reason, in the promotional material for his recent films, Benedict Cumberbatch loves showing us his back.
We can’t imagine why this is – maybe he’s just really confident about his shoulders, or is always trying to keep us guessing on his facial hair? Or maybe he just never shows up for poster photoshoots and they always need a stand-in?
Whatever the truth, one thing’s for sure – Benny got BACK.