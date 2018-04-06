Directed by Ron Howard, the Hans Solo spin-off stars Alden Ehrenreich in the titular role, alongside Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke as Qi’Ra and Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett.

The film chronicles how Han Solo met his future copilot Chewbacca before the events in the original Star Wars released in 1977.

Paul Bettany also stars as Dryden Vos, Thandie Newman will appear as Val and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Lando's droid L3-37.

Cannes Film Festival will run from 8th-19th May and Solo: A Star Wars Story will hold its global premiere on 25 May.