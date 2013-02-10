Skyfall wins Outstanding British Film award at Baftas 2013
Director Sam Mendes hints he would be interested in helming a second Bond film, saying "we would want to make a better movie"
Daniel Craig's latest James Bond outing Skyfall has been named Outstanding British Film at the 2013 movie Baftas, beating Anna Karenina, The Best Exotical Marigold Hotel, Les Miserables and Seven Psychopaths to the award.
Director Sam Mendes accepted the honour, saying "1,292 people worked on Skyfall and I stand here on behalf of all of them. We all had high expectations for this film and this is really the icing on the cake."
Mendes said the film had been "built around" Daniel Craig, praising the star for "his bravery, his friendship and his sheer bloody-mindedness", saying it was "the curse of Bond" that he had not received a nomination himself.
"It was an incredible performance but because Bond is the spine of the movie... You take it for granted," said Mendes.
Speaking to reporters earlier in the evening, Mendes suggested he would be up for directing a second 007 film: "I've had a great time, it's been a huge learning curve and we would want to make a better movie next time around, and if we thought we could do that they might let me have another go again."
More like this
The 23rd Bond adventure - the highest grossing movie ever at the UK box office - co-stars Javier Bardem as villain Raoul Silva, Judi Dench as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Berenice Marlohe as Severine.
Skyfall also picked up the Bafta for best original music at the ceremony, which was held at the Royal Opera House in London and hosted by Stephen Fry.
Highlights will be shown on BBC1 tonight, Sunday 10 February, from 9pm.