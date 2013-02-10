Mendes said the film had been "built around" Daniel Craig, praising the star for "his bravery, his friendship and his sheer bloody-mindedness", saying it was "the curse of Bond" that he had not received a nomination himself.

"It was an incredible performance but because Bond is the spine of the movie... You take it for granted," said Mendes.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the evening, Mendes suggested he would be up for directing a second 007 film: "I've had a great time, it's been a huge learning curve and we would want to make a better movie next time around, and if we thought we could do that they might let me have another go again."

The 23rd Bond adventure - the highest grossing movie ever at the UK box office - co-stars Javier Bardem as villain Raoul Silva, Judi Dench as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Berenice Marlohe as Severine.

Skyfall also picked up the Bafta for best original music at the ceremony, which was held at the Royal Opera House in London and hosted by Stephen Fry.

Highlights will be shown on BBC1 tonight, Sunday 10 February, from 9pm.